'Lego Star Wars' and more Lucasfilm nostalgia come to PS Now

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is out on DVD and Blu Ray today, and (perhaps not-so) coincidentally four classic Star Wars video games have joined Sony's subscription-based streaming service, PlayStation Now. Oh, and there's some Lego Indiana Jones titles in there too.
If you're looking for something light and whimsical, you can relive your favorite on-screen moments from the first three Indiana Jones movies and the first six Star Wars films in Lego form. Or, if you prefer something more serious and brooding, you can take on the role of Darth Vader's secret apprentice, Starkiller, in Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and its sequel.
Here is the full list of games available as of today on PlayStation Now:
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed 2
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures