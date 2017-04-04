Roadside assistance is T-Mobile's latest connected car freebie

T-Mobile's SyncUP Drive dongle has enabled drivers to add 4G LTE connectivity, vehicle diagnostics and GPS monitoring to their older cars since the service rolled out in November. Now, the carrier is adding another feature that should serve subscribers well in cases of emergency: free roadside assistance. T-Mobile has teamed up with AllState Motor Club Roadside Assistance to provide tows, jumps and tire changes via the SyncUP Drive app. In addition, the Uncarrier is also offering a new payment plan that lets you get the $150 Drive dongle for a downpayment of $48 and 24 monthly installments of $2. That is, if you sign up for a 2GB or higher data plan.