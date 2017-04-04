Twitter hopes to stream paid TV

It's not clear just how close Twitter may be to securing these deals, let alone who it's talking to (if anyone). Twitter tells us that it doesn't have anything more to add to Noto's remarks. Given the requirement for an existing subscription, though, Twitter might not have too much trouble garnering support from TV networks that are normally averse to internet-only video.

There's certainly pressure to sign these kinds of pacts soon. Twitter is betting on video as an answer to its financial struggles, and pay TV would make that video more alluring to just about anyone with a conventional cable subscription. Even if it doesn't convince people to sign up for Twitter, it might get existing users to participate more often and stick around in the long run.