Apple could make a MagSafe to USB-C adapter if it wanted to

Since this is only a patent, this doesn't mean Apple will definitely release the adapter. That said, the backlash to the USB-C-only laptops makes it entirely possible we'll see it in Apple Stores in the near future. It's yet another MacBook adapter, yes, but at least it's not a full-sized dongle: Based on the patent images, it looks like more of a nub that doesn't appear to protrude more than an inch from the side of the laptop.

Regardless of whether Apple's adapter ever comes to fruition, users who want a breakaway charging solution for USB-C-powered devices are being taken care of. Last year, Griffin introduced a magnetic USB-C cable and adapter that functions very much like a MagSafe cable. An all-USB-C MacBook might be a drag, but at least there are options to keep your laptop from crashing to the floor in the event of a charging cable accident.