Watch a NASA simulation of Cassini's upcoming Saturn crash

Thanks to Cassini's work over the past 13 years, we now know more about Saturn, the structure of its rings and the nature of its atmosphere. It also sent back loads of data on its moons, telling us more about Titan's methane seas and canyons, among other notable characteristics. We also have Cassini to thank for the closest photos we've ever seen of the planet and its natural satellites.

The probe's final orbits are a full mission on their own. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, said "what we learn from Cassini's daring final orbits will further our understanding of how giant planets, and planetary systems everywhere, form and evolve. This is truly discovery in action to the very end."