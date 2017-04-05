Show More Results

Image credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images
Facebook helps you prevent the spread of revenge porn

Its tools will catch attempts to upload photos you've reported.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Internet
Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Revenge porn is difficult to fight. Even if you successfully get the photos pulled, it's all too easy for someone with local copies to upload them again. Facebook thinks it can help. The social network is launching tools designed to keep revenge porn offline and prevent an already bad situation from getting worse. You can report photos shared without permission, of course, and Facebook will both remove them and (typically) disable the accounts that posted them. However, the most important part is what follows next: Facebook uses photo matching to prevent people from sharing the shots again, including on Instagram and Messenger. You won't have to constantly police Facebook to make sure the images stay down.

This isn't a surefire solution. A determined poster could theoretically alter an image enough to evade the safeguards. However, this could go a long way toward discouraging rampant 'casual' sharing. The technology could also help in other instances, too -- for example, when a photo of yours is attached to fake news and risks ruining your public image. No matter the circumstances, it should take some of the burden off of victims that already have enough trouble on their hands.

