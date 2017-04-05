Google's next smart speaker may double as a WiFi router

The tipster also maintains that the original version of Google WiFi had a microphone and speaker for Home-style interactions, but that Google axed it to avoid confusion. It's possible that this version would come back, the source says, but there don't appear to be any definite plans.

There's no mention of a launch date or a price for the router-equipped Home, and that last part is particularly important. If Google asks for no more than the $180 of the Echo, it could lure buyers who want more value out of a speaker or a router. If it's significantly more expensive, however, it might be a tougher decision. Do you really want to pay a premium just to get two devices in one? Google is building momentum for Home, but that doesn't mean that has the cachet needed to justify a higher price.