Netflix's overly simplified thumb ratings are here

In addition to Thumbs, the company is introducing new "percentage match scores," an algorithm that relies on your viewing habits to suggest how much you may be into different titles on the platform. For example, if you're into dramas series and go to the landing page for a show like The Crown, you might notice an icon that says it's a 90 or 95 percent match. That number could also be lower, naturally, depending on what each individual in your account typically watches.

Netflix says both of these features are going to help it make better recommendations to you, which it hopes translates into you spending less time browsing and more time watching.