Australian regulator sues Apple over phone-bricking 'Error 53'

According to a statement released today, the ACCC looked into the Error 53 reports and found that Apple "appears to have routinely refused to look at or service consumers' defective devices if a consumer had previously had the device repaired by a third party repairer, even where that repair was unrelated to the fault." In other words: it is illegal under Australian Consumer Law for Apple to disqualify your iPhone for future repairs just because you got your screen fixed at a mall kiosk.

Meanwhile, in the US, at least five states (Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Massachusetts and New York) have introduced "right to repair" bills that would give small businesses and third-party repair services more freedom to buy replacement parts or get access to official repair manuals for everything from smartphones to large appliances and tractors. Combine that growing right-to-repair support in the US with the ACCC's new lawsuit in Australian and it seems Apple's walled garden of repairs could be slowly be forced to open up its gates.