Hyperloop One's test route is ready to run

We already knew that the DevLoop tube would be 3.3 meters wide, but the company revealed that DevLoop stands 500 meters long. When we spoke to the company's leaders in January, we learned that there are still several issues that stand between it and a first flight. For instance, co-founder Josh Giegel revealed that getting the pod's electronics to work reliably in a low-pressure environment was proving tricky.

Hyperloop One has often made very loud overtures to countries outside the US that are looking to redevelop their transportation. The longstanding belief is that somewhere in the UAE, probably Dubai, will be the first to build a freight or passenger Hyperloop in the real world. After all, land is plentiful, distances between cities are long and, frankly, there's money enough to afford it.

To counter this impression, Hyperloop One has announced that it's currently looking at 11 routes inside the US as part of its global challenge program. The routes vary wildly between a dinky, 64 miles journey between Boston and Providence all the way through to a 1,152 mile route connecting Cheyenne and Houston. That last journey, for instance, currently takes 17 hours by car, but would take just 105 minutes in the Hyperloop.

Using math, that last figure supposes an average speed of 658 miles per hour, a little down from the much-boasted top speed of 750 mph. These claims will need to be scrutinized as the Hyperloop moves a little closer to reality, as it'd be a shame if began to fall much further. Still, given that it's taken less than four years for a half-baked idea to be turned into a genuine working technology,