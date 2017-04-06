Marvel RPG will let you play as Spidey or Hulk on consoles

In a Q&A, the developer said it has "no plans" to let you bring characters or progress from the PC version, and console users won't be able to play with PC players. The game will launch in a closed beta "scheduled to begin soon" on PS4, with the Xbox One beta coming later on. There's also an early access program on Playstation 4 that's set to begin around the end of the closed beta.

Marvel hasn't yet said when Marvel Heroes Omega will launch widely, but it did reveal one piece of good news: The console version will be free-to-play. As with the PC version, however, there's an in-game currency if you want to spend (real) money on new costumes, skins and other content.