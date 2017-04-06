Showtime's streaming apps can download video for offline viewing

A day after trumpeting that it's coming to cord-cutting Sling TV, Showtime is helping out another neglected group: Offline viewers. The premium network announced that its Showtime and Showtime Anytime apps now let users download content to watch later in both standard and 720p high definition format (or up to 1080p on tablets).
The update arrives today for both iOS and Android versions, so get it if you want to avoid mobile data costs or suffer the indignity of signal-less underground public transportation. Seasons of Homeland, Billions and Dexter are just a download away -- and the Twin Peaks revival in May, of course.