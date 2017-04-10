AMD buys wireless VR startup Nitero

We've seen others in the industry trying to cut the wires on VR headsets, like the Oculus Santa Cruz prototype. It's also a big focus for HTC, whose TPCast Vive adapter will be available globally later this year for $249.

Nitero's tech promises low-latency performance in room-scale VR environments, which means there won't be much delay between a person's movements and what they see in the display. Low latency is very important for a good VR experience -- too much of it can cause headaches and nausea. And eliminating the need for wired headsets could solve another issue that's plaguing current-gen VR -- clunky, obtrusive wires. "Unwieldy headset cables remain a significant barrier to drive widespread adoption of VR," Mark Papermaster, AMD chief technology officer and senior vice president, said in a press release.

"Our newly acquired wireless VR technology is focused on solving this challenge," he added, "and is another example of AMD making long-term technology investments to develop high-performance computing and graphics technologies that can create more immersive computing experiences."