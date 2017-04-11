Watch NASA's first 4K broadcast from space on April 26th

The panel, moderated by Carolyn Giardina of the Hollywood Reporter, will focus on advanced imaging and cloud technologies and how they are advancing scientific research and filmmaking. Additional speakers include NASA astronaut Tracy Caldwell Dyson, NASA imagery expert Rodney Grubbs, and Dave McQueeny from the IBM Watson Group, among others.

A 4K UHD encoder and similarly-capable video camera (the RED Epic Dragon, for you camera nerds) came aboard for this purpose via a Japanese cargo craft last December. Commander Whitson will speak with Sam Blackman, CEO of AWS Elemental, the company that certified the encoder.

The livestream will take place 1:30 PM. EDT on Wednesday, April 26, so be sure and tune in. Because, really, it's amazing that we can transmit live 4K video from space but still get buffering issues when we try to watch Netflix on Earth.