Google Home can track flight prices for you

You can now ask Google Home to give you pricing for flights to and from any cities you want, and it'll respond telling you what the prices look like for two weeks out. It'll then ask if you have specific dates in mind. If you say yes and tell it when you're thinking of traveling, you'll get an updated price. Google will also then start tracking that route via Google Flights, and you'll get email notifications if the price goes up or down.

I do most of my travel planning while at a computer, but if you're just lounging around and want to get a quick idea of how much your next vacation will cost, this isn't a bad feature to play around with. At the very least, it's a lot more useful than a movie or hamburger ad. It's live now on Google Home.