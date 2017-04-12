ICYMI: Cadillac takes on Tesla's Autopilot and a biometric thrill ride

Meanwhile Dutch artist Daniel de Bruin built a thrill ride that alters its behavior based on the rider's biometrics. The Neurotransmitter 3000 is a 23-foot tall ride that speeds up or slows down depending on a person's heart rate, body temperature and muscle tension. If the ride determines you're too calm, it'll speed up until it's satisfied with the signals your body is sending out.

