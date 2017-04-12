'Rick and Morty' enter the VR video game universe on April 20th

Rick and Morty fans, you've got a week to get VR-ready for the series' debut in the virtual realm. Adult Swim and Owlchemy Labs, creator of Job Simulator, announced today that the long-awaited VR title, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, will land on April 20th (4/20, of course). The Oculus Rift and HTC Vive game puts you in the shoes of a Morty clone -- which means you should be prepared to be in constant danger. You'll be able to explore Rick's lab, the family home and, naturally, alternate worlds. And yes, it looks like there's lots of Job Simulator DNA in there.