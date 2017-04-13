Google comes for Pinterest (and your dated sense of style)

Let's say you're interested in buying a Zara handbag. Type the phrase into a Google image search and you'll see photos of the product. Tapping on one and scrolling down will then show a grid of more photos that showcase how the product can be worn in real life. That way, you can see if the bag really suits your taste before you click a buy button.

Style ideas isn't the only fashion-friendly feature Google rolled out this week. The company also introduced "similar items," which uses machine vision technology to identify products like sunglasses and shoes when you use image search. It then displays matching products in an expanded carousel, along with information on pricing and availability -- something brands hope users will click on to buy their products.

All of this is very similar to what Pinterest already offers, and it's clear Google is trying to set itself up as a competitor. And this isn't the first time it's directly targeted the photo sharing website. In 2015, it added a collections feature to Google+, offering users a way to organize and share their interests.