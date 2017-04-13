The Wirecutter's best deals: Save on an Xbox One Design Lab controller

Street price: $150; MSRP: $170; Deal price: $127 w/ code THEWIRECUTTER

Here's a great deal on our top pick for best portable vaporizer. The G Pen Elite recently dropped in price, but by using the code: THEWIRECUTTER you can get an additional 15% off, bringing it down to the lowest price we've seen so far. If you're looking to get the best deal and save a bit more money, there will be a sale on April 20th, increasing the savings to 20 percent off. But if you're looking to have your portable vaporizer shipped in time to celebrate the 20th, this is a great price to pick it up.

The Grenco Science G Pen Elite is our pick for the best portable vaporizer. Mark Smirniotis said, "This pint-sized vaporizer produces vapor that will convert any smoker and is easy to use thanks to high-end features like precision controls, a clear display, and Micro-USB charging."

Street price: $18; MSRP: $20; Deal price: $14

This is a rock bottom price on the Lil' Blizzard; It's the lowest we've seen. This fan is typically priced around $18-$20, so at $14, this is a very healthy discount on a fan that represents a great value even at full price. With summer looming, this fan is a very nice addition for the price-conscious.

The Holmes Lil' Blizzard is a budget fan we like in our Best Fan guide. Seamus Bellamy writes, "If you're looking for a cheap, powerful fan to use at your desk, the $20 Holmes Lil' Blizzard 8-Inch Oscillating Table Fan is a great choice. When running on its highest setting, the Lil' Blizzard produces 70 decibels of sound, which admittedly is a little loud. But, as its name suggests, the fan can oscillate or be locked into place. It comes equipped with two different speed settings, is easy to clean and, with its small 8.1 by 8.9 by 11.8-inch footprint, won't hog all of the space on your desktop or side table. And while it might not be the most powerful personal-sized fan that we tested (we'll get to that in a minute,) for $20, the Holmes Lil' Blizzard is a capable fan at a great price."

Street price: $80; MSRP: $80; Deal price: $65

While this deal is more expensive than the standard Xbox One controller, the Xbox Design Lab allows you to customize the paint job on nearly every aspect. You can tweak the colors on nearly every part of the controller independently of each other to create whatever color palette you choose. With this $15 off deal, it's only $5-$10 more expensive than the regular price for a standard Xbox One wireless controller, so it's a great deal if you're looking to give yours a custom flair. This deal is only available to customers in the US and ends April 17th, 2017.

The Xbox One S controller is the new, Bluetooth capable version of our runner-up pick in our guide to the best PC gaming controllers. Kimber Streams wrote, "The Microsoft Xbox One controller is a better option if you want a controller that's easier to set up, if you have large hands, or if you simply prefer Xbox controllers. (Or if you want to play XInput games on a Mac, since the DualShock 4 can't do that.)"

Street price: $150; MSRP: $180; Deal price: $115

We saw this one at $100 briefly as a Deal of the Day, but even though this $115 price isn't quite as good as that, it's substantially below the $150 that this tent usually sells for, and one of the best prices we've seen over the past year.

The Coleman 6-Person Instant Cabin is our budget pick in our Best Tent for Family or Car Camping guide. Kalee Thompson writes, "The popular Coleman 6-Person Instant Tent is bulkier when bagged and smaller when standing, and it has fewer appealing features than our favorite Eureka Copper Canyon tent (no mesh roof for stargazing, for one thing). But it goes up and down much faster than any other tent we tested, and it has no fly to bother with. We also didn't detect any leaking during a moderate rainstorm. The key selling point: Currently it costs about $75 less than our top pick."

