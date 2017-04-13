You're never getting an NES Classic Edition now

According to a statement given to IGN, the retro console was never meant to stick around. "NES Classic Edition wasn't intended to be an ongoing, long-term product," the company said, adding that extra shipments already extended the NES Classic beyond it's planned lifespan. Still, there's a little hope for collectors: today's statement only specifies that the product is discontinued for North America, meaning it's possible that Japan's Famicom Classic may stick around a little longer. We've reached out to Nintendo to clarify, but don't get your hopes up -- the Japanese version of the devices is basically the same product.