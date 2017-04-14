Of course there's a 'Candy Crush' fashion collection

The Candy Crush craze continues to reach new heights. Just when you thought a TV show based on the popular game was more than you could handle, well, that's not the only thing happening in time for summer. King, the app's developer, has teamed up with fashion brand Moschino on a collection of accessories and swimwear, in celebration of the fifth anniversary of the Candy Crush Saga. Available today (only until it sells out), the gear includes an iPhone case, bathing suits for men and women as well as a backpack, respectively priced at $70, $205, $300 and $650.
Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott, has made a name for himself in the fashion industry with his bizarre designs and collaborations. Back in 2015, for example, he worked with Nintendo on a collection dubbed "Super Moschino," featuring swag inspired by characters from the Super Mario franchise. Scott has also sent models down the runway wearing pieces created out of his love for McDonald's and SpongeBob SquarePants. Because who doesn't love fast food or cartoons, really?
If you want to look ridiculous and break the bank all at the same time, Moschino's Candy Crush collab is the perfect way to do it. Who knows, maybe you have an unhealthy obsession with the game. But hey, for better or worse, you do you.