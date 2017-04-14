Of course there's a 'Candy Crush' fashion collection

Moschino's creative director, Jeremy Scott, has made a name for himself in the fashion industry with his bizarre designs and collaborations. Back in 2015, for example, he worked with Nintendo on a collection dubbed "Super Moschino," featuring swag inspired by characters from the Super Mario franchise. Scott has also sent models down the runway wearing pieces created out of his love for McDonald's and SpongeBob SquarePants. Because who doesn't love fast food or cartoons, really?

If you want to look ridiculous and break the bank all at the same time, Moschino's Candy Crush collab is the perfect way to do it. Who knows, maybe you have an unhealthy obsession with the game. But hey, for better or worse, you do you.