The new CIA head hates WikiLeaks (when convenient)

Pompeo went on to slam the site, saying that it was "often abetted by state actors, like Russia," with the end goal of destroying "Western values." At the same speech, the official repeated the accusation that Russian military intelligence, the GRU, helped tilt the result of the 2016 presidential election.

The tone of the speech is far removed from how Donald Trump himself refers to Wikileaks, which he often praised while on the campaign trail. The leaking organization is less popular these days after publishing a huge treasure trove of material on the CIA and openly considering a doxxing database for Twitter users.

Mike Pompeo was sharing Wikileaks documents on his Congressional Twitter account less than a year ago pic.twitter.com/cl5P6vnXSE — Jessica Schulberg (@jessicaschulb) April 13, 2017

Pompeo's tone, however, has changed significantly compared to July 24th, 2016, when he tweeted a report of WikiLeaks' hack of the DNC, claiming it as proof of a "fix." At his confirmation hearing in January, he then claimed that he never believed WikiLeaks was a "credible source of information."