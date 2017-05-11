Cult action game 'Vanquish' powerslides its way onto PCs

In a bid to make Platinum Games fans even happier, SEGA is offering anyone who bought last month's Bayonetta port 25% off Vanquish. To those who didn't, a pre-order of the Steam release will still net you The Digital Deluxe Edition - featuring a soundtrack sampler, digital artbook, exclusive wallpapers and Steam avatar images.

Developed by Resident Evil mastermind, Shinji Mikami, Platinum's Vanquish took the slow and cumbersome third person shooter and injected it with an unrivaled sense of style and speed. Imagine a Gears of War game set to the blistering pace of Wipeout, then inject a healthy dose of action movie tropes and you're about halfway there. It was this combination of masterfully crafted action and wonderfully nonsensical story that made me fall in love with it in 2010. Now, seven years later, PC gamers can finally see what all the fuss was about.