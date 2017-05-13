Old-school tank shooter 'Battlezone' comes to Oculus and Vive

Literally looking around your cockpit and the surrounding battle environments is pretty exciting, but this new version of Battlezone also has a co-op mode. You can cruise around each retro battlefield, blasting away at enemy targets with up to three of your buddies. While the visuals on this new VR Battlezone are rather simplistic, they do follow nicely from the original game's green vector graphics. Rebellion's Tim Jones called the PSVR iteration "a love letter to our roots really." Cramming your head into a set of VR goggles might even mimic that heady arcade feeling of the original. It's only available for VR, however, so you won't be able to play this new Battlezone in 2D.

The new title is on sale for 15 percent off, and you can grab it for $33.99 at the Rebellion game store, on Steam or directly from Oculus.