'Phantom Dust' returns tomorrow on Xbox One and PC -- for free

As producer Adam Isgreen explains for those who haven't played, it's underappreciated arena battler built for four players, where players build their skills using decks of cards. Now in 2017 it's likely that more people than ever will get a chance to try it out for the first time, with 4K resolution, and modernized online multiplayer with cross-platform support. Now, if we could just arrange revivals for a few more of the original Xbox's forgotten classics...

Update (5/16): Major Nelson tweeted that Phantom Dust is starting to roll out, you can get it on the Microsoft Store for free here.