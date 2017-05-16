Bragi's Dash Pro earbuds pack improved audio and AI smarts

The Dash Pro consumer model connects to Android, Apple or Windows devices with what Bragi claims is a "simple, one-touch" setup. The company also promises that this new iteration of its Dash series will have up to five hours of battery life per charge and a carrying case that carries up to five charges, similar to the case for AirPods.

What sets these headphones apart from offerings like Apple's, though, is how they're fitted with computing features, like the iTranslate real-time language translation, the hands-free menu systems and an integration with IBM's Watson AI, not to mention the built-in workout tracking features. Your workouts will be accessible in the Bragi app on your smartphone, too.