Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
Watch the Google I/O 2017 keynote right here!

We expect to hear the word 'Android' a lot.
Billy Steele, @wmsteele
8h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

Last week we heard the latest Windows plans from Microsoft at Build and now it's Google's turn. The company kicks off its annual Google I/O developers conference today at 1PM ET and we'll bring you all the news as it's announced from the stage. As always, you can complement your livestream experience with witty commentary and real-time analysis via our liveblog starting at the aforementioned time. For your convenience though, we've embedded the YouTube livestream down below so you don't have to go looking for it yourself. Until then, familiarize yourself with what we expect to hear more about in our Google I/O 2017 preview.

For all the latest news and updates from Google I/O 2017, follow along here.

