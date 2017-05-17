Sony's grand prize for a motorbike eSports race is a car

Bizarrely, the winner of the contest will receive a BMW M240i -- a car, not a bike. Still, when you're going to be speeding around at such a fast pace, who has the time to worry about a lack of consistency? Although MotoGP17 isn't the biggest get in the eSports world, the move shows Sony's increasing desire to embrace competitive gaming. Ever since Call Of Duty's pro gamers switched to PS4, the Japanese console giant has slowly been trying to establish itself as the go-to console for eSports.

MotoGP17 launches on June 15th for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. While it's still obviously early days for the game, the companies describe this year's eSports Championship as 'laying the groundwork' for next year's season. Perhaps 2018's winner will net themselves a sailing boat.