Apple patented (and made) a pizza box to rid your life of soggy crust

The tech-food crossover hall of fame is filled with concepts that are more stunt than solution. Consider KFC's phone-charging take out box or its 'tray typer' for texting with greasy fingers, or even the recent Guardians of the Galaxy 2 soundtrack embedded in a Doritos chip bag. Gimmicks, all. But unbeknownst to everyone, there was a bigger tech dog trying to revolutionize food packaging: Apple bent its divine design will to create a container that would, once and for all, keep your pizza from getting soggy.