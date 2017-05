What, you thought Google I/O ended with the company spilling all sorts of details about the future of its mobile AI initiatives and the latest tidbits about Android O? Not so fast. There's a keynote today that's all about augmented-and-virtual reality as well and you can watch it right here starting at 12:30pm Eastern. Of course, we'll be live-blogging the event as well, in case you wanted some textual commentary to go with your livestream.