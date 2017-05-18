Microsoft simplifies OneNote UI for the visually impaired

March Rogers, Microsoft's Director of Product Design for OneNote, spent a year working with teachers and students to figure out the best way to reimagine the app's user interface. The result is a OneNote that's easier to navigate, even for people with visual impairment and mobility problems. You'll now find all the app's navigation controls on the left-hand side, not just so you can find your notes more quickly, but also because that makes things easier to parse for screen readers. As a result, your notes are now front and center, helping you focus on what you need to learn.
You'll also see the new navigation scheme whatever device you're using. Microsoft is making the new OneNote experience consistent throughout devices, whether you're using it on a mobile app or on the web. You can switch from one device to the next without having to worry about losing access to a particular note or tool. To make that seamless experience possible, Redmond is releasing updates for all versions of the note-taking service. If you haven't gotten it yet, don't worry: the company is rolling the update out for Windows 10, Mac, iOS, Android and the web over the next few weeks.