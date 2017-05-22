Bitcoin is worth more than ever, but it's losing clout

With that said, you might not want to get too comfy if you've amassed a fortune. As our TechCrunch pals observe, Bitcoin's share of the cryptocurrency market has plunged sharply in the past few months. Where it regularly dominated the market with about an 80 percent share, it's down to just 47 percent in a matter of months. Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin and others have all seen surges that have whittled away Bitcoin's control.

It's not certain just why that is. There is a concern that Bitcoin's scaling is causing problems by slowing down transactions -- people may just want to explore alternatives that won't bog down so easily. The rapid rise in Bitcoin's value casts doubt on that, though, as you'd expect its worth to tank. If scaling is a problem at all, it hasn't spooked users yet. It may just be a matter of the market growing up, or of speculators hedging their bets by pouring money into more than one digital currency. You wouldn't want to panic if you've already committed to Bitcoin, but nor should you assume that it'll always be the format of choice.