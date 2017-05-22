'LawBreakers' makes the leap to PlayStation 4

If LawBreakers is going to succeed, it has capture a part of the online multiplayer market that's currently dominated by Overwatch. Making the game available on PS4 is a solid step toward that goal. Bleszinski told Engadget at E3 2016 that he wasn't worried about diving into a saturated market because there was plenty of room for multiple games in the team-based shooter genre.

"I'm not the only asshole who had this idea a few years ago," he said.

LawBreakers has an edge, too: It will cost $30, half the price of Overwatch on consoles. LawBreakers is set to hit PC and PS4 later this year.

And Xbox owners, have hope. Bleszinski made it clear in a Reddit AMA and on Twitter that LawBreakers might still head to Xbox One or Project Scorpio, Microsoft's coming 4K console.

"Scorpio is promising," he said. "[Microsoft] bet on Kinect too hard last round. Don't rule out an Xbox version, btw."