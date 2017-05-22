'Red Dead Redemption 2' won't come out in 2017 after all

Apparently, 2017 ain't big enough for Red Dead Redemption 2. The sequel is now slated to hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in spring 2018, rather than its initial release window of fall 2017. Rockstar Games announced the delay in a blog post, alongside a handful of fresh apology screenshots.

"This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar says. "We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready."