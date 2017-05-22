Show More Results

Image credit: Rockstar Games
'Red Dead Redemption 2' won't come out in 2017 after all

'We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes,' Rockstar writes.
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
25m ago in AV
Rockstar Games

Apparently, 2017 ain't big enough for Red Dead Redemption 2. The sequel is now slated to hit PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in spring 2018, rather than its initial release window of fall 2017. Rockstar Games announced the delay in a blog post, alongside a handful of fresh apology screenshots.

"This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans," Rockstar says. "We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready."

Gallery: 'Red Dead Redemption 2' apology screenshots | 6 Photos

6

Rockstar promises more details about Red Dead Redemption 2 in the summer (take note that E3 is coming up in June).

The new screenshots are just as vague as the announcement trailer: They feature pristine American landscapes and Old West settings, but offer few clues as to the sequel's story or any updated mechanics. But in case anyone was worried, there are definitely guns in Red Dead Redemption 2. Whew.

