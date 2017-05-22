Register your drone with DJI or it will throttle it

The activation process will require users to connect to the internet through DJI's app, to verify your account and activate the update. And if you don't? Your drone won't be able to access the geospatial info and flight functions, camera streaming will be disabled and flight range will be curtailed to a 164-foot radius, up to 98 feet high. These rules will apply to all of DJI's "aircraft" running the latest firmware, whether you own a Phantom 4 or one of its cheaper drones. It's the company's attempt to curtail legal and trespassing issues that come into play when people can send flying robots pretty much anywhere.

Previously, the FAA said it expected companies, not government to solve the problems associated with drones. FAA Administrator Administrator Michael Huerta said earlier this year that the authority was "already working with industry to test tools that can detect unauthorized drone operations near airports and other critical infrastructure," said Huerta. "[The drone industry] is going to do it more quickly and efficiently than the FAA ever could through regulations." With over 770,000 registered users at last count, it makes sense.