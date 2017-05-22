'Uncharted' movie will star Sony's new 'Spider-Man,' Tom Holland

The fabled Uncharted film is getting closer to reality -- for real, this time. After finding a new director in Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Stranger Things), Deadline reports that the movie will be a prequel to the popular PlayStation games. And, even more surprising, Sony is bringing on Tom Holland, its new Spider-Man lead, to play young Nathan Drake. Since this is a complete shift for the film, the studio will also have to bring in a new writer to pen an entirely new script. Basically, be prepared to wait even longer for the Uncharted film.