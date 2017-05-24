‘Castlevania’ series goes vampire hunting July 7th on Netflix

In darkness, a hero returns. Castlevania comes to Netflix July 7. pic.twitter.com/mTOEaiq2j3 — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

Curiously, the trailer is a longer version of the one tweeted out by Netflix's Latin American account earlier. US audiences got a nostalgia-inducing bumper ahead of the show trailer depicting someone blow on a Castlevania-emblazoned NES cartridge, blow on it, plug it in, and boot up the console. Like the video game commercials of yore that featured costume-and-prop dramatizations alongside chunky 8- and 16-bit graphics, this elongated trailer knows its audience.



When it was first announced back in February, we didn't know the show would be animated. Given how bloody and bleak the first footage is, this seems a shrewd move. Regardless, the series is backed by incredible talent, with famed comics writer Warren Ellis penning the show, Adventure Time's Kevin Kolde contributing and Adi Shankar (Dredd, The Grey) producing.