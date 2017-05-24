Xbox's Game Pass offers 100 titles starting June 1st

Still, a new subscription service is a big ask, especially when most Xbox gamers are already paying $60 for a Live Gold membership. Sensibly then, Microsoft has decided to offer everyone a free 14-day trial, so Xbox One owners can see whether the service is really for them.

With the full game lineup still under wraps, it remains to be seen whether this package will actually offer enough Xbox One games to make it good value. One thing's for sure though, at $120 a year, Microsoft will need to continuously pull out the big titles if it's going to convince gamers that Xbox Game Pass is worth the price of admission.