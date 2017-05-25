The educational games of your youth have their own museum exhibit

The museum actually inducted The Oregon Trail into the Video Game Hall of Fame back in 2016, and the new exhibit will include playable original versions of the game so younger generations can experience the excitement of hunting for buffalo in all it's 8-bit glory. Aside from teaching countless schoolkids grammar with Word Munchers, MECC is also considered a pioneer in STEM education that popularized computer learning. To preserve that legacy, a group of former MECC employees, including Oregon Trail co-creator Don Rawitsch and co-founder Dale LaFrenz, recently donated a cache of documents, videos, and software to the museum that will show how the company evolved from a part of the public school system to a beloved piece of our collective memories.

The Oregon Trail, MECC, and the Rise of Computer Learning exhibit officially opens on June 17th. But if you can't make it to Rochester, New York, you can also explore and play the original on Archive.org or take a trip down memory lane on MECC's own site.