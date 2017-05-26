Facebook and Google ask Congress for surveillance reform (again)

It's no secret that the American government monitors the web data of non-citizens it considers potential threats. But major tech companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are looking to change the way that surveillance is handled by the government.
The government is authorized to look through the web activity of non-US citizens located outside the United States through Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which is set to expire at the end of the year. The US House of Representatives argues that, "FISA Section 702 is one of the most important legal authorities to stop terrorist attacks." The tech companies don't disagree -- they aren't campaigning against reauthorization -- but in a letter obtained by Axios, they're asking that specific privacy-related concerns be addressed.