Google's ‘Personal’ tab filters out everything but your own content

Similar to the Images, News and Shopping tabs that sit atop the results page, the Personal tab quickly narrows down your search query. According to 9to5Google, the Personal tab can be found lurking behind the "More" menu and will surface results like Gmail messages and calendar events from your signed-in accounts. Links to Gmail messages open in a new tab with the option to load Gmail itself. For photo searches, you can either immediately open an image result or click through to do a deeper search in Google Photos.

Although 9to5Google notes the change appears to be available for many users on the web and mobile versions, the feature doesn't appear to be coming to Google's main Android or iOS apps just yet.