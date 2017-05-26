Second-gen Moto 360 smartwatches will get Android Wear 2.0 soon

The long-delayed Wear 2.0 comes with a new user interface that was especially designed for computing on a tiny screen. It reduces the number of clicks and swipes needed to navigate the OS, and it puts the Play Store right on your smartwatch so you can download apps directly. The platform also adds Google Assistant to your device, giving you an easy way to make a query or to control your apps with voice commands.

Before you celebrate, though, make sure that what you have is the base second-gen version. The Moto 360 Sport will eventually get an update, but it won't be anytime soon. As for the first-gen Moto 360, the company is unfortunately leaving it out of the update altogether.