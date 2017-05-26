Time-bending shooter 'Superhot VR' arrives on HTC Vive

At least, officially. More enthusiastic Vive gamers have been able to tap into ReVive, a software workaround that let Steam VR users access to Oculus exclusives like Superhot VR since last year. That said, Github files and a little bit of hard work aren't for all of us, and the official release on Steam is a good sign for the remaining Vive owners looking for a VR title to tide them over until E3 next month.

The game's posit is cleverly simple: Time moves forward as you do. It's arguably more of a puzzle game than shooter, as you plan your movement through levels to avoid getting trapped -- and then filled with bullets. Available on Steam now, Superhot VR is launching with an early-bird 20 percent discount (down to $20) through til the start of June.