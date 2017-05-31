Android Pay hits Canada without the support of some major banks

To start, American Express card compatibility is only "coming soon." That's not such a big deal in Canada, for obvious reasons, but it's notable. Bank support, however, is another matter. At present, there's no mention of Royal Bank or TD cards -- for Americans, that would be like going without Chase or Wells Fargo. Both of those missing banks support Apple Pay, so it's more a matter of missing agreements than any kind of technical limitation.

The addition of Canadian access comes hot on the heels of Russia (which went online May 23rd), and brings Android Pay up to 12 countries. The service is still trailing behind Apple Pay and Samsung Pay in terms of coverage, but Google is clearly making up for lost time when half of its supported countries came aboard in the past 6 months. Although it'll be a long, long time before contactless mobile payments are ubiquitous, the availability gap between services is already small enough that you don't have to be very picky about your choice of devices.