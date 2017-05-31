Coming soon to Tesco: Currys PC World outlets

The first store will open next month in Tesco's Milton Keynes Extra store, with a second being opened in Northampton in late August. As well as a wider selection of products, Currys PC World will offer "laptop repairs, advice and comparison services" -- allowing customers to switch their broadband and energy supplier while they do their weekly shop.

For Tesco, the move will allow it to fill space in its bigger stores, which may help it avoid closures. However, it also suggests the supermarket giant is moving quickly to counter the threat of Sainsbury's, after it acquired Argos and began rapidly installing kiosks inside its supermarkets.

Retail Week reports that the two companies will assess the tech store-in-store concept for a year before making a decision on whether to roll it out nationwide. For now, anyone outside of Milton Keynes and Northampton will need to visit their local Currys PC World to research their next gadget purchase before checking out it on Amazon.