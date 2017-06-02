Snapchat's first episode of MTV's 'Cribs' lands June 3rd

MTV is finally ready to debut its first Cribs episode for the new generation -- and, yes, it's broadcasting the show on Snapchat, just like it promised last year. The reimagined reality show will offer sneak peeks of celebrities' houses on Snapchat's Discover platform, where each episode will be live for 48 hours before vanishing. As much as we'd love to see Mariah get in a tub in front of a camera again, MTV will kick things off on June 3rd by featuring DJ Steve Aoki's Las Vegas home. The episode will show his rare collector's items, custom-made playroom and pool, which is the deepest in the city.