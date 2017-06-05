As for specs, the keyboard features the same painstakingly designed wedge-shaped profile, scissor-switches and Lightning charging cable as the compact version, but with 31 extra keys that some diehard spreadsheet jockeys and plugged-in coders can't do without. Even the arrow and function keys, which normally get abused in the name of space savings, get the full-size treatment here. According to Apple, the keyboard will get around a month between charges and it also comes with a USB to Lightning cable that will be completely useless if you ever find yourself trying to charge the keyboard off a recent model MacBook Pro.

While the full-size keyboard release coincides with Monday's iMac Pro announcement, the Magic Keyboard is available separately for $129.