Apple introduces the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro

Apple's original 12.9-inch iPad Pro hit the scene in November 2015. Its sheer size and high-end specs made it a standout of the tablet scene, while the Apple Pencil made to work with it made it a hit with designers and other creatives. Now, just a year after Apple introduced a smaller, still capable 9.7-inch iPad Pro with a more typical form factor, the tech company has revealed a new model right in the middle: a 10.5-inch iPad Pro.
This new model -- which appears to be replacing the 9.7-inch iPad Pro -- has a larger 10.5 inch display, which is 20 percent larger, with a 40 percent reduction in borders, and it weighs in at 1 pound. It has a full-size onscreen keyboard, as well as a full-sized Smart Keyboard (that Apple sells separately), with support for more than 30 languages. For the first time, there will be a Japanese keyboard, as well. There's a True Tone display, a wide color gamut, Ultralow reflectivity and 600 nit brightness, making watching movies even better. Under the hood, the iPad Pro uses an A10X Fusion chip with a six-core CPU, which brings three high-performance cores and three high-efficiency ones. There's also a 12-core GPU on deck, which should translate to a 40 percent boost in graphics performance, according to Apple. All of this also comes to the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, making your choice more about size and price than performance or specs.
The new Pro models will now support fast charging, USB 3 support and some new smart covers. The beginning models will start with 64 GB of memory, twice the amount the entry line had previously. There's a new 12MP camera with optical image stabilization, a high-speed sensor with a 1.8 apterture. The camera has a six-element lense, quad-LED True Tone Flash, wide color capture, and 4K video capture.
The new iPad Pro line starts at $649 for the 10.5-inch model (which is only $50 more than the previous 9.7-inch model), and only another $150 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's entry level device, which starts at at $799.
