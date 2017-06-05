Apple introduces the new 10.5-inch iPad Pro

The new Pro models will now support fast charging, USB 3 support and some new smart covers. The beginning models will start with 64 GB of memory, twice the amount the entry line had previously. There's a new 12MP camera with optical image stabilization, a high-speed sensor with a 1.8 apterture. The camera has a six-element lense, quad-LED True Tone Flash, wide color capture, and 4K video capture.

The new iPad Pro line starts at $649 for the 10.5-inch model (which is only $50 more than the previous 9.7-inch model), and only another $150 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro's entry level device, which starts at at $799.

