Apple brings mulitroom speaker support to HomeKit with AirPlay 2

Many of the brands you'd expect to be on board are, including Bang & Olufsen, Bose, Denon, Bowers & Wilkins, Libratone and, of course, Beats. However, Sonos isn't on the list, at least at the moment. If you happen to own a connected speaker made by one of Apple's listed partners, expect them to introduce new speakers that integrate with the HomeKit app, allowing you to control your multi-room setup and enjoy collaborative Apple Music playlists that you've curated with friends.

The functionality comes as a result of AirPlay 2, an updated version of Apple's wireless AV technology. The company hasn't clarified if older AirPlay-enabled speakers can be updated to support the new platform -- we've contacted Apple for more information and will update you once we hear back.

