What's that? You weren't able to sit through nearly three hours of Apple news earlier today as the company kicked off this year's installment of WWDC? No worries. We've condensed all of the watchOS, macOS, iOS, MacBook, iMac and iPad news into a convenient 15-minute clip. And yes, we made room for that newfangled Siri speaker, the HomePod. Sit back, relax, and catch up on what you missed without sacrificing a of couple hours to the task.

